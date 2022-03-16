Col. Jeremy St. Laurent, commander, 597th Transportation Brigade, recognizes Sgt. Jonathanael Laureano, 832nd Transportation Bn. as the NCO of the Quarter at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 16.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7109485
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-QT896-651
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|849.38 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier earns title of 597th Transportation Brigade NCO of the Quarter [Image 5 of 5], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT