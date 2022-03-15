Spc. Victor Vazquez, a cargo specialist from Juarez, Mexico, assigned to the 689th Rapid Port Opening Element, 8a cargo specialist assigned to the 689th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Bn. 97th Transportation Brigade, drags a casualty to safety during during the 597th Transportation Brigade Soldier of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 15.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:52 Photo ID: 7109484 VIRIN: 220315-A-QT896-527 Resolution: 1776x1184 Size: 818.25 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers evaluate a casualty during Soldier of the Quarter competition [Image 5 of 5], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.