Sgt. Jeremiah Smith, a competitor assigned to the 841st Transportation Bn. attends the 597th Transportation Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition ceremony with sponsor Sgt. Maj. Deanton Stokes at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 16.
Smith competed in the 597th Transportation Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7109486
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-QT896-825
|Resolution:
|1776x1184
|Size:
|307.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete in NCO of the Quarter Competition at Fort Eustis [Image 5 of 5], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS
