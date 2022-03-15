Two U.S. Air Force students at the Erwin Professional Military Education Center fold the U.S. flag during flag detail at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Students volunteer to take part in the flag detail ceremony every school cycle and learn the customs and courtesies involved with handling the U.S. and Japanese flags. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:15 Photo ID: 7108449 VIRIN: 220315-F-EM877-1099 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.57 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.