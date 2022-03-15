Airmen assigned to the 18th Wing take part in a Retreat flag detail at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Once Retreat begins at Kadena Air Base, it is followed by “Kimi Ga Yo”, the Japanese National Anthem, and the U.S. National Anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7108447
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-EM877-1060
|Resolution:
|6836x4557
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT