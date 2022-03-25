The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Before Air Force enlisted members may step into a true leadership role, Erwin Professional Military Education Center instructors ensure they are well-equipped and ready to excel in their new positions.

The Erwin PME Center curriculum consists of four blocks: Air Force culture, leadership, problem solving and the Air Force’s mission. Within these four disciplines, students are given the opportunity to ask questions and talk through specific workplace obstacles so that they may solve them as leaders upon their return.

“A lot of people are afraid to provide feedback because they think people are going to be offended or not be open to it,” said Tech. Sgt. Imelda Edge, Erwin PME Center instructor. “What I’ve learned since being here is that people actually are receptive to feedback and a lot of times they don’t realize certain things that they are great at until you let them know.”

The Erwin PME Center instructors utilize a personal connection to the students and their dynamic curriculum to fulfill their mission of educating enlisted leaders and creating a more lethal and ready force.

“Our biggest impact is when we tie people into our mission better,” said Tech. Sgt. Laticia Moss, Erwin PME Center instructor. “The students see we’re all part of this big puzzle and find out which piece they are. They network with other students and noncommissioned officers and realize how we all fit together to create one united picture.”

Upon graduating, these students move on to their respective units as enlisted leaders and fill an essential role in leading their Airmen in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“It’s important for these students to know what they’re working towards,” said Moss. “Once students go back to their work centers with new perspectives, they’ll be able to move our Air Force forward.”

