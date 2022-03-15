Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders [Image 2 of 6]

    The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tyson Woolf, 390th Intelligence Squadron operation scheduler, left, Senior Airman Demond McGhee, 18th Wing public affairs journeyman, center, and Senior Airman Ian Saure, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief, prepare an Airman Leadership School presentation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. The PME Center’s curriculum consists of four blocks that teach students about U.S. Air Force culture, leadership, problem solving and the U.S. Air Force’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:15
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

