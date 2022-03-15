The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders

Senior Airman Tyson Woolf, 390th Intelligence Squadron operation scheduler, left, Senior Airman Demond McGhee, 18th Wing public affairs journeyman, center, and Senior Airman Ian Saure, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief, prepare an Airman Leadership School presentation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. The PME Center’s curriculum consists of four blocks that teach students about U.S. Air Force culture, leadership, problem solving and the U.S. Air Force’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

