U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Imelda Edge, Erwin Professional Military Education Center instructor, listens to introductions from her students at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2022. Edge said that she believes students are more receptive to feedback than many people think. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7108446
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-EM877-1015
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Erwin PME Center: Building the Air Force’s next gen leaders [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT