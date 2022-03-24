Water treatment specialists assigned to Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct water purification training on lightweight water purifiers (LWP) on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 24, 2022. The purification equipment within the platoon allows for modularity, scalability and ease of transportation on a variety of platforms to ensure the Alpha Co. Soldiers are always able to perform their mission.

Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US This work, From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water, by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.