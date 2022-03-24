From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water

Spc. Merlin Padilla, a water treatment specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the function of the tactical water purification system (TWPS) to Lt. Col. Jonathan Daniels, the battalion commander of the 87th DSSB, during the three-day water purification training event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 24, 2022. Alpha Co. uses unique equipment to conduct water purification operations to allow the unit to draw from a variety of water sources and provide clean drinking water for Soldiers or in a humanitarian assistance role.

