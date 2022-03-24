Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water [Image 6 of 13]

    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Lt. Col. Jonathan Daniels, the battalion commander of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, holds a canteen while Pfc. Nigel Dundas, a water purification specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 87th DSSB, fills a canteen to sample the purified water during the three-day water purification training event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 24, 2022. The ability to purify water is a unique function to Alpha Co., the 3rd DSB
    within the Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 16:54
    Photo ID: 7107817
    VIRIN: 220324-A-NX556-720
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water
    From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT