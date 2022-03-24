Lt. Col. Jonathan Daniels, the battalion commander of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, holds a canteen while Pfc. Nigel Dundas, a water purification specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 87th DSSB, fills a canteen to sample the purified water during the three-day water purification training event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 24, 2022. The ability to purify water is a unique function to Alpha Co., the 3rd DSB
within the Division.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7107817
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-NX556-720
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT