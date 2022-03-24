From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water

Lt. Col. Jonathan Daniels, the battalion commander of the 87th Division Sustainment Support

Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade cheers a Soldier from Alpha Co. with his canteen filled with purified water during the water purification training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 24, 2022. Water purification training builds Soldier’s proficiency and assists in the unit’s garrison mission for potential upcoming missions and prepares Soldiers for field or expeditionary logistic support.

