From dirty to clean Provider Soldiers train to bring fresh water

Lt. Col. Jonathan Daniels, the battalion commander of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, tours the water purification site while water purification specialists assigned to Alpha Company, 87th DSSB, point out the lightweight water purifiers (LWP) during the three-day water purification training event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 24, 2022. The LWP is a squad or platoon level equipment that can be packed into a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) or even a Tricon container.

