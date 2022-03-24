Spring Advancement Exam

220324-N-EJ241-1047



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 24, 2022) – Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katryn Kroeker, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Diego Garcia, takes the E-5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam. AFN operates cable television and radio services in support of command information and entertainment as part of the worldwide Armed Forces Radio and Television Service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

