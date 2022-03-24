220324-N-EJ241-1008



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 24, 2022) – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric Mitchell, the administration officer for Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, goes over initial procedures during the E-5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Date Posted: 03.24.2022
Spring Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6]