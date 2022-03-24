Spring Advancement Exam

220324-N-EJ241-1011



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 24, 2022) – Chief Information Systems Technician Todd Leigh, assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East Detachment, Diego Garcia speaks to Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and several tenant commands during the E-5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

