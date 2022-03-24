220324-N-EJ241-1041
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 24, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Brian Ortiz-Aguilar, assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific (NMCPAC) East Asia Division (EAD) Unit Okinawa Detachment Diego Garcia, takes the E-5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam. NMCPAC EAD maintains underwater mines, torpedoes, and provides ordnance sentencing, inspection and handling in support of aviation ordnance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7106801
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-EJ241-1041
|Resolution:
|4858x3060
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT