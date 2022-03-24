Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring Advancement Exam [Image 5 of 6]

    Spring Advancement Exam

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220324-N-EJ241-1041

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 24, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Brian Ortiz-Aguilar, assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific (NMCPAC) East Asia Division (EAD) Unit Okinawa Detachment Diego Garcia, takes the E-5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam. NMCPAC EAD maintains underwater mines, torpedoes, and provides ordnance sentencing, inspection and handling in support of aviation ordnance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7106801
    VIRIN: 220324-N-EJ241-1041
    Resolution: 4858x3060
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, IO
    This work, Spring Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advancement Exam
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Rank Advancement
    NMCPAC EAD OKI DET DGAR

