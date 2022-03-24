Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spring Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 6]

    Spring Advancement Exam

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220324-N-EJ241-1024

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 24, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and several tenant commands take the E-5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7106799
    VIRIN: 220324-N-EJ241-1024
    Resolution: 6975x3227
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spring Advancement Exam
    Spring Advancement Exam
    Spring Advancement Exam
    Spring Advancement Exam
    Spring Advancement Exam
    Spring Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement Exam
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Rank Advancement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT