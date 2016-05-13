Yi Pyong Chun, 8th Security Forces Squadron investigator, stands in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon with two Defenders at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, circa May 5, 2016. Before serving as an interpreter or investigator with the U.S. Air Force’s 8th SFS, Yi served as a R.O.K. Air Force intelligence gatherer. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 00:56
|Photo ID:
|7106645
|VIRIN:
|160513-F-XX000-0032
|Resolution:
|4128x2322
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT