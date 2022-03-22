Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun [Image 1 of 5]

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Yi Pyong Chun, 8th Security Forces Squadron investigator, stands inside the 8th SFS headquarters building at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2022. Before serving as an interpreter or investigator with the U.S. Air Force’s 8th SFS, Yi served as a R.O.K. Air Force intelligence gatherer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 00:56
    Photo ID: 7106641
    VIRIN: 220322-F-SQ280-0015
    Resolution: 5023x3348
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    8 SFS
    Katchi Kapshida
    #KnowYourMil
    Know Your Mil

