Yi Pyong Chun, 8th Security Forces Squadron investigator, stands with Defenders and local Korean National Police officers at Kunsan, Republic of Korea. Yi is held in high regard for the strong partnership he maintains between the 8th SFS and the local Gunsan community. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 00:56
|Photo ID:
|7106642
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-XX000-0035
|Resolution:
|2448x1836
|Size:
|605.82 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT