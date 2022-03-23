Yi Pyong Chun, 8th Security Forces Squadron investigator, stands with Defenders and local Korean National Police officers at Kunsan, Republic of Korea. Yi is held in high regard for the strong partnership he maintains between the 8th SFS and the local Gunsan community. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 00:56 Photo ID: 7106642 VIRIN: 220323-F-XX000-0035 Resolution: 2448x1836 Size: 605.82 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.