Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun

Yi Pyong Chun, 8th Security Forces Squadron investigator, smiles inside a military vehicle with a Defender at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, circa May 17, 2016. Before serving as an interpreter or investigator with the U.S. Air Force’s 8th SFS, Yi served as a R.O.K. Air Force intelligence gatherer. (Courtesy photo)

