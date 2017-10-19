Yi Pyong Chun, 8th Security Forces Squadron investigator, strikes the “fighting’” motivational pose with Defenders and local Korean National Police officers at Kunsan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 19, 2017. Yi is responsible for the strong partnership between the 8th SFS and the local Korean community. (Courtesy photo)
Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun
