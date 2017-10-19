Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun [Image 3 of 5]

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack - Yi Pyong Chun

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Yi Pyong Chun, 8th Security Forces Squadron investigator, strikes the “fighting’” motivational pose with Defenders and local Korean National Police officers at Kunsan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 19, 2017. Yi is responsible for the strong partnership between the 8th SFS and the local Korean community. (Courtesy photo)

