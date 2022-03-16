220316-N-CZ759-1077 SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) – Director General Guck-Cheol Bang, center, Director General of the Naval Ship Program Department, Republic of Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, presents a gift to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, March 16. The shipboard tour was part of a larger visit to the United States for the ROK delegation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7105799
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-CZ759-1077
|Resolution:
|4244x2829
|Size:
|736.18 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220316-N-CZ759-1077 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
