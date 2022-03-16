Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220316-N-CZ759-1079 SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) -- Director General Guck-Cheol Bang, center, Director General of the Naval Ship Program Department, Republic of Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, receives a gift from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, March 16. The shipboard tour was part of a larger visit to the United States for the ROK delegation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

