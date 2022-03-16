220316-N-CZ759-1079 SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) -- Director General Guck-Cheol Bang, center, Director General of the Naval Ship Program Department, Republic of Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, receives a gift from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, March 16. The shipboard tour was part of a larger visit to the United States for the ROK delegation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

