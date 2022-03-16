220316-N-CZ759-1035 SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) -- Director General Guck-Cheol Bang, Director General of the Naval Ship Program Department, Republic of Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, listens to Cmdr. Mike Gerhart, left, air boss aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a tour of the pilot house aboard Tripoli, March 16. The shipboard tour was part of a larger visit to the United States for the ROK delegation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

