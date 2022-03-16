Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220316-N-CZ759-1050 SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) – Director General Guck-Cheol Bang, center left, Director General of the Naval Ship Program Department, Republic of Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, listens to Cmdr. Mike Gerhart, right, air boss aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a tour of the flight deck aboard Tripoli, March 16. The shipboard tour was part of a larger visit to the United States for the ROK delegation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Photo ID: 7105797
    VIRIN: 220316-N-CZ759-1050
    This work, 220316-N-CZ759-1050 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

