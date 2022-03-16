220316-N-CZ759-1010 SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) – Director General Guck-Cheol Bang, Director General of the Naval Ship Program Department, Republic of Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, presents a gift to U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Quin, center, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Chief of Staff, and U.S. Marine Col. William Hooper, ESG 3 Deputy Commander, during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 16. The shipboard tour was part of a larger visit to the United States for the ROK delegation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

