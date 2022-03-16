220316-N-CZ759-1010 SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) – Director General Guck-Cheol Bang, Director General of the Naval Ship Program Department, Republic of Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, presents a gift to U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Quin, center, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Chief of Staff, and U.S. Marine Col. William Hooper, ESG 3 Deputy Commander, during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 16. The shipboard tour was part of a larger visit to the United States for the ROK delegation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7105795
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-CZ759-1010
|Resolution:
|5086x3391
|Size:
|943.8 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, 220316-N-CZ759-1010 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS
