German air force airmen fire weapons during a weapons simulation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. Frequent training exercises are critical to ensure NATO forces remain fully prepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 08:02
|Photo ID:
|7105411
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-VY348-0633
|Resolution:
|5993x4024
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT