86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners

A German air force airman fires an M4A1 carbine during a simulation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The Street Smarts virtual reality system is an immersive, full-body experience with real-time feedback, so units can prepare for high-risk situations and worst-case scenarios safely, affordably, and consistently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

