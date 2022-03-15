A German air force airman fires an M4A1 carbine during a simulation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The Street Smarts virtual reality system is an immersive, full-body experience with real-time feedback, so units can prepare for high-risk situations and worst-case scenarios safely, affordably, and consistently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 08:02
|Photo ID:
|7105409
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-VY348-0258
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
