A U.S. Air Force instructor, assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron trains German air force airmen on proper form during a weapons simulation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The 86th Security Forces Squadron hosted a series of exercises for their German air force partners to focus on weapons familiarity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:02 Photo ID: 7105412 VIRIN: 220315-F-VY348-0645 Resolution: 5841x3399 Size: 1.81 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.