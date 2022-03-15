Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7]

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force instructor, assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron trains German air force airmen on proper form during a weapons simulation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The 86th Security Forces Squadron hosted a series of exercises for their German air force partners to focus on weapons familiarity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:02
    Photo ID: 7105412
    VIRIN: 220315-F-VY348-0645
    Resolution: 5841x3399
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    CATM
    Combat Readiness
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Security Forces Squadron
    86 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT