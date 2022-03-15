A U.S. Air Force instructor, assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron trains German air force airmen on proper form during a weapons simulation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The 86th Security Forces Squadron hosted a series of exercises for their German air force partners to focus on weapons familiarity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 08:02
|Photo ID:
|7105412
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-VY348-0645
|Resolution:
|5841x3399
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT