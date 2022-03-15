Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 2 of 7]

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A German air force airman uses a virtual reality simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. Using the simulator allows instructors to correct mistakes prior to trainees going to a live firing range, increasing safety and improving weapons familiarity quicker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:02
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    interoperability
    CATM
    Combat Readiness
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Security Forces Squadron
    86 SFS

