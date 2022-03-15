A German air force airman uses a virtual reality simulator at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. Using the simulator allows instructors to correct mistakes prior to trainees going to a live firing range, increasing safety and improving weapons familiarity quicker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:02 Photo ID: 7105407 VIRIN: 220315-F-VY348-0310 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.19 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.