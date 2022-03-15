Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 3 of 7]

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    German air force airmen fire M18 pistols during a weapons simulation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. Using the simulator allows instructors to spend more time critically analyzing data on how users perform with the weapons. Instructors are able to correct mistakes in the office, so when trainees go to fire weapons at the range, they are more accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:02
    Photo ID: 7105408
    VIRIN: 220315-F-VY348-0623
    Resolution: 4562x2812
    Size: 732.32 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners
    86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    CATM
    Combat Readiness
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Security Forces Squadron
    86 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT