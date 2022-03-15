86 SFS provides VR training for HN partners

German air force airmen fire M18 pistols during a weapons simulation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. Using the simulator allows instructors to spend more time critically analyzing data on how users perform with the weapons. Instructors are able to correct mistakes in the office, so when trainees go to fire weapons at the range, they are more accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
