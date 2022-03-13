A device used on F-16 Fighting Falcons responsible for triggering flares sits on a sandbag Prior to detonation at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2022. This device was found to have a small amount of corrosion and therefore had to be safely disposed of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 04:13
|Photo ID:
|7105143
|VIRIN:
|220313-F-FW957-1061
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.78 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation
