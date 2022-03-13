480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

A device used on F-16 Fighting Falcons responsible for triggering flares sits on a sandbag Prior to detonation at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2022. This device was found to have a small amount of corrosion and therefore had to be safely disposed of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

