480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Langston, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, explains a detonation process to a Romanian Air Force member at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2022. Langston and his team tested a new innovation that would save EOD assets through an improved detonation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 Location: FETESTI, RO