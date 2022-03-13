480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Maloy, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, sets up a remote detonation device at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2022. Using the new innovation technology allows for more C-4 to be saved for other purposes during contingency operations in an austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 04:13 Location: FETESTI, RO