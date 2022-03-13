Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

    480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A device used on F-16 Fighting Falcons responsible for triggering flares detonates at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2022. This device was found to have a small amount of corrosion and therefore had to be safely disposed of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 04:13
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

    NATO
    USAFE
    EOD
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

