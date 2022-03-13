Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

    480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Langston, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, sets up for a detonation of a flare device at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2022. Langston and his team tested a new procedure that would save EOD assets through an innovative detonation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 04:13
    Photo ID: 7105164
    VIRIN: 220313-F-FW957-1047
    Resolution: 6580x4386
    Size: 18.36 MB
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    This work, 480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

    NATO
    USAFE
    EOD
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

