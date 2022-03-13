480th EFS EOD personnel test new asset-saving innovation

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Langston, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, sets up for a detonation of a flare device at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2022. Langston and his team tested a new procedure that would save EOD assets through an innovative detonation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

