U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald Gresham, 60th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the access control section, presents his pitch – the commercial gate x-ray back scatter portal project, to a panel of judges at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. Phoenix Spark hosted the Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022. It recognized the top six finalists from a field of 55 ideas submitted by Travis Airmen to the inaugural Squadron Innovation Funds Sparks Tank. The ideas varied from a six-figure software system to simple purchases of off-network machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7104959
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-FM924-1048
|Resolution:
|3518x2345
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
