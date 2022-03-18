Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022 [Image 9 of 11]

    Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Clay Clemmer, 60th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory specialist, presents his pitch – the cartesian robot, to a panel of judges at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. Phoenix Spark hosted the Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022. It recognized the top six finalists from a field of 55 ideas submitted by Travis Airmen to the inaugural Squadron Innovation Funds Sparks Tank. The ideas varied from a six-figure software system to simple purchases of off-network machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    advancement
    Travis
    Innovation
    Spark Tank
    ReadyAF

