U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Brown-Fernandez, 60th Surgical Operations Squadron midwife, presents her pitch – a post-partum fitness recovery support, to a panel of judges at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. Phoenix Spark hosted the Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022. It recognized the top six finalists from a field of 55 ideas submitted by Travis Airmen to the inaugural Squadron Innovation Funds Sparks Tank. The ideas varied from a six-figure software system to simple purchases of off-network machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
