U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Wolfe, 60th Maintenance Squadron aero repair shift supervisor, presents his pitch – an augmented reality computer, to a panel of judges at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 18, 2022. Phoenix Spark hosted the Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022. It recognized the top six finalists from a field of 55 ideas submitted by Travis Airmen to the inaugural Squadron Innovation Funds Sparks Tank. The ideas varied from a six-figure software system to simple purchases of off-network machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

