U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the Travis Air Force Base Spark Tank 2022 Finals at Travis AFB, California, March 18, 2022. Phoenix Spark hosted the Travis AFB Spark Tank 2022. It recognized the top six finalists from a field of 55 ideas submitted by Travis Airmen to the inaugural Squadron Innovation Funds Sparks Tank. The ideas varied from a six-figure software system to simple purchases of off-network machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

