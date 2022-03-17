mass casualty training evolution

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Loredo Ortega, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, treats an artificial foot injured during a simulated mass casualty training event, March 17, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7103833
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-CO784-1271
|Resolution:
|4236x3026
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
