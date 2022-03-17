Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    mass casualty training evolution

    mass casualty training evolution

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Loredo Ortega, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, treats an artificial foot injured during a simulated mass casualty training event, March 17, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:32
    Photo ID: 7103833
    VIRIN: 220317-N-CO784-1271
    Resolution: 4236x3026
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

