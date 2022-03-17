Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a simulated mass casualty training event, March 17, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:32 Photo ID: 7103826 VIRIN: 220317-N-CO784-1068 Resolution: 3962x2830 Size: 1.29 MB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass casualty training evolution [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.