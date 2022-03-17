Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenny Liu, right, from San Jose, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, places a tourniquet on Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Apprentice Yadira Herrera, from Oceanside, California, assigned to Ford’s air department, during a simulated mass casualty training event, March 17, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:32 Photo ID: 7103829 VIRIN: 220317-N-CO784-1101 Resolution: 4691x3351 Size: 1.5 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, mass casualty training evolution [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.