Flight Ops

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations, March 21, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7103842
    VIRIN: 220321-N-HJ055-1098
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 954.21 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
