Flight Ops

An MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations, March 21, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

Date Taken: 03.21.2022
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
by SN Jacob Mattingly