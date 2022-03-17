mass casualty training evolution

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) place a simulated casualty in a rescue litter during a simulated mass casualty training event, March 17, 2022. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

