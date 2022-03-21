TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Geary, a staff judge advocate with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) and Marines Staff Sgt. Ronni Clements, legal chief, Cpl. Blake W. Roberts, legal clerk, and Maj. Christopher P. Whelan, staff judge advocate with TF 51/5, pose for a candid group photo after an award ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 21. Roberts was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being selected as the MARCENT Marine of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

