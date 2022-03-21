Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year [Image 8 of 8]

    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year

    BAHRAIN

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Geary, a staff judge advocate with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) and Marines Staff Sgt. Ronni Clements, legal chief, Cpl. Blake W. Roberts, legal clerk, and Maj. Christopher P. Whelan, staff judge advocate with TF 51/5, pose for a candid group photo after an award ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 21. Roberts was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being selected as the MARCENT Marine of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:47
    Photo ID: 7103338
    VIRIN: 220321-M-AU949-0391
    Resolution: 4869x3246
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT