U.S. Marine Col. Robert S. White, chief of staff, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade congratulates Cpl. Blake W. Roberts, a legal clerk with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade after an award ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 21. Roberts was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being selected as the MARCENT Marine of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:47 Photo ID: 7103335 VIRIN: 220321-M-AU949-0386 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.86 MB Location: BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.